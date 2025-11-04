Left Menu

Snoop Dogg Advocates for Ange Postecoglou's Return to Celtic

Rapper Snoop Dogg has shown support for Ange Postecoglou to return as Celtic's manager following Brendan Rodgers' departure. Postecoglou, who guided Celtic to major successes, became available after Nottingham Forest sacked him. Snoop Dogg's interest in sports includes potential investment in the club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:41 IST
Ange Postecoglou

An unexpected plea has emerged from American rapper Snoop Dogg, urging Celtic to reappoint Ange Postecoglou as manager following the exit of Brendan Rodgers. Rodgers left amid disappointing results, including a Champions League blow against Kairat Almaty and a league defeat to Hearts.

Former manager Martin O'Neill has temporarily returned, steering Celtic to key victories. However, fans and Snoop Dogg seem eager for Postecoglou's comeback after his successful tenure at the club from 2021-2023, which included winning Scottish Premiership titles and a domestic treble.

The rapper, a long-time Celtic supporter and recent investor in Swansea City, expressed interest in investing in Celtic, emphasizing his enthusiasm for seeing top talent at the club. Snoop Dogg has conveyed his willingness to align with Celtic if a suitable opportunity arises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

