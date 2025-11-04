Pride and Preparation: India's Sporting Triumph Inspires Future Stars

The Indian women's cricket team has elevated national pride by clinching the World Cup, as highlighted by a senior army officer. Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor addressed the Army Sports Conclave 2025, urging collaboration between the armed forces and other agencies to achieve the goal of hosting the 2036 Olympics.

Kapoor outlined a roadmap detailing the army's potential contributions to sports in India, pledging to share this vision with partner agencies. He stressed the symbiotic relationship between the army and sports, suggesting the Commonwealth Games 2030 as a measure of readiness for future endeavors.

Teen athletes Anjali Bhagwat and N Toni Meitei share how the historic cricket win has reinforced their dedication to sports. As part of the Army's sports companies, their regimens reflect a commitment to personal and national excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)