Pride and Preparation: India's Sporting Triumph Inspires Future Stars

The Indian women's cricket team has earned national pride by winning the World Cup, while Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor emphasizes the vital role of the army and other agencies in India's sports ambitions. Young athletes like Anjali Bhagwat and N Toni Meitei are inspired to work harder by this triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian women's cricket team has elevated national pride by clinching the World Cup, as highlighted by a senior army officer. Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor addressed the Army Sports Conclave 2025, urging collaboration between the armed forces and other agencies to achieve the goal of hosting the 2036 Olympics.

Kapoor outlined a roadmap detailing the army's potential contributions to sports in India, pledging to share this vision with partner agencies. He stressed the symbiotic relationship between the army and sports, suggesting the Commonwealth Games 2030 as a measure of readiness for future endeavors.

Teen athletes Anjali Bhagwat and N Toni Meitei share how the historic cricket win has reinforced their dedication to sports. As part of the Army's sports companies, their regimens reflect a commitment to personal and national excellence.

