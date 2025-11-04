Harmanpreet Kaur Hails Fans as India Clinches Historic Women's Cricket World Cup Victory
India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur credits fans for lifting the team's morale after their 2017 heartbreak as they claim a historic World Cup victory over South Africa. Kaur emphasizes the unity and support received, marking a dream come true after years of striving for the coveted title.
India women's cricket captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, has lauded the role of fans in rejuvenating the team's spirits after their 2017 World Cup defeat, as she leads the team to a historic triumph against South Africa. This 52-run victory ends India's long wait for a World Cup win.
The haunting memory of the 2017 final, where India fell short against England at Lord's, served as a catalyst for change. With critical contributions from players like Punam Raut and Kaur in 2017, the team came incredibly close, but an unexpected collapse shattered their dreams.
After eight years, the Indian team posted an imposing total, inspired by Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma's performances. Opposing captain Laura Wolvaardt made a valiant effort but fell short. Harmanpreet, living her childhood dream of World Cup glory, described the victory as magical.
