Ravichandran Ashwin's BBL Debut Derailed by Knee Surgery

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's plans to make his debut in the Big Bash League have been cut short following knee surgery. Ashwin, 39, broke new ground for Indian male cricketers by signing with Sydney Thunder in September.

After quitting international cricket and the Indian Premier League, Ashwin freed himself from restrictions posed by the Indian cricket board, enabling his move to the BBL. "I'm gutted to miss BBL," Ashwin expressed, while focusing on recovery with hopes of returning stronger.

The knee injury, sustained during his preparatory sessions, required surgery. Sydney Thunder's management expressed their support, wishing him a speedy recovery. Ashwin had pledged his full commitment to the BBL season after going unsold in the International League T20 auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)