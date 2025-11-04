From Soccer Star to Knight: David Beckham's Majestic Honour

David Beckham, one of Britain's most iconic soccer stars, has been knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle. The prestigious honour comes in recognition of Beckham's significant contributions to both sport and charitable causes over the last few decades.

The 50-year-old expressed immense pride upon receiving the knighthood, joking that his children could now call him "sir dad." Dressed in a suit designed by his wife, Victoria Beckham, the former England captain reflected on his journey from East London to the heights of global fame.

Beckham's career boasts numerous accolades, including six Premier League titles with Manchester United. Off the field, he has collaborated with major brands like Adidas and served as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador. A devoted royalist, Beckham maintains a personal rapport with King Charles, fostering a shared passion for gardening and participating in royal events.

(With inputs from agencies.)