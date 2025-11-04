Left Menu

From Soccer Star to Knight: David Beckham's Majestic Honour

David Beckham, a legendary British soccer player, was knighted by King Charles for his contributions to sport and philanthropy. The honour highlights Beckham's journey from humble beginnings in East London to becoming a global icon, emphasizing his strong ties with the monarchy and successful ventures post-retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:21 IST
David Beckham

David Beckham, one of Britain's most iconic soccer stars, has been knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle. The prestigious honour comes in recognition of Beckham's significant contributions to both sport and charitable causes over the last few decades.

The 50-year-old expressed immense pride upon receiving the knighthood, joking that his children could now call him "sir dad." Dressed in a suit designed by his wife, Victoria Beckham, the former England captain reflected on his journey from East London to the heights of global fame.

Beckham's career boasts numerous accolades, including six Premier League titles with Manchester United. Off the field, he has collaborated with major brands like Adidas and served as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador. A devoted royalist, Beckham maintains a personal rapport with King Charles, fostering a shared passion for gardening and participating in royal events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

