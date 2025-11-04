Yorkshire Cricket Coach Reprimanded for Misconduct

Ben Silver, a former coach at Yorkshire Cricket Club, has been officially reprimanded after being found guilty of improper conduct towards two female colleagues, breaching the Professional Conduct Regulations, according to ESPNcricinfo. Silver violated paragraph 3.2 of the Professional Conduct Regulations, which address conduct that is "improper, prejudicial to the interests of cricket and brings the game into disrepute."

The Cricket Discipline Panel (CDP) held Silver accountable for two offenses: making an inappropriate sexual advance towards a female colleague and involving himself in an "offensive and improper" game that objectified female colleagues' appearances. Silver, who previously served as a High-Performance coach at Yorkshire, was penalized with a reprimand, a £500 fine suspended for 12 months, and a compulsory education program after acknowledging his misconduct between August and October 2024. The adjudication was led by Richard Whittam KC.

In the adjudication, Whittam emphasized, "The conduct admitted by the Respondent has no place in modern society and no place in the cricket environment. Women involved in cricket should have the right to participate in a safe and inclusive environment." Chris Haward, Managing Director of The Cricket Regulator, expressed gratitude for the cooperation of Yorkshire CCC and stressed the organization's commitment to eradicating inappropriate behaviors to maintain cricket as an inclusive space for all. As the women's game flourishes, he urged the cricket community to hold accountable those who cross boundaries. He praised the bravery of witnesses who came forward in this matter.

