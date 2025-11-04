Left Menu

WAFCON Expansion: Bigger Stage for African Women's Football

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations will expand from 12 to 16 teams in the next tournament, set for March in Morocco. This decision by the Confederation of African Football includes the addition of Cameroon, Egypt, Ivory Coast, and Mali based on FIFA rankings, increasing competition for World Cup qualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-11-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 23:13 IST
The Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Africa's premier women's football tournament, will expand from 12 to 16 teams. The Confederation of African Football has announced that the change will take effect at the upcoming tournament in March, hosted by Morocco.

This strategic expansion will see Cameroon, Egypt, Ivory Coast, and Mali join the teams who secured qualification. Although defeated in the last knockout round, they were included thanks to their FIFA rankings, signaling a broader competitive field.

Current champions Nigeria, alongside former winners South Africa and other qualified teams, are in the mix. The tournament is crucial as it doubles as the African qualifiers for the 2027 Women's World Cup, with the top four set to advance to Brazil.

