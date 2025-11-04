The International Cricket Council (ICC) has handed a two-match suspension to Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf following breaches of conduct during the Asia Cup matches against India in September. This disciplinary action is part of a broader crackdown, including fines for players from both sides, for violating the integrity of the game.

Intense emotions flared during matches between the two cricketing nations, further strained by recent geopolitical tensions. India triumphed in all three encounters with Pakistan, but controversy ensued as the Indian team chose not to exchange handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts.

While the ICC refrained from detailing the specific violations, sources suggested provocative gestures were involved. The turmoil reflects lingering hostilities beyond the cricket pitch, as India's victory dedication to its armed forces sparked further disputes. The implications of sportsmanship breaches continue to echo across this competitive regional rivalry.