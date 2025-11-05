Left Menu

Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

Young cricketer Jake Weatherald is set to debut in Australia's Ashes squad, replacing Sam Konstas after his poor batting performance. Marnus Labuschagne returns to form, securing his place in the team. Selectors emphasize the need for a bowling all-rounder, debating the lineup amidst injury concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 08:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 08:31 IST
Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

In a significant lineup change, Australia's cricket selectors have brought in Jake Weatherald for the upcoming Ashes series, replacing the struggling young opener Sam Konstas. After dominating the Sheffield Shield's run lists, Weatherald is poised to make his test debut against England.

The selectors have also reinstated Marnus Labuschagne, following his outstanding performance in the domestic season. Notably absent is Mitchell Marsh, despite his recent commendable form in white-ball cricket.

Selectors wrestle with the challenge of fielding a balanced team, especially in light of injury-related uncertainties involving key players like Pat Cummins. Steve Smith will lead the team in the first test in Perth, with the heavily debated opener slot still unresolved.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippin...

 Philippines
2
Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

 India
3
Rising Tensions: US Strikes on Drug Vessels in the Eastern Pacific

Rising Tensions: US Strikes on Drug Vessels in the Eastern Pacific

 United States
4
Uttar Pradesh's Factory Reform: Boosting Industry and Employment

Uttar Pradesh's Factory Reform: Boosting Industry and Employment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025