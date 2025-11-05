Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

In a significant lineup change, Australia's cricket selectors have brought in Jake Weatherald for the upcoming Ashes series, replacing the struggling young opener Sam Konstas. After dominating the Sheffield Shield's run lists, Weatherald is poised to make his test debut against England.

The selectors have also reinstated Marnus Labuschagne, following his outstanding performance in the domestic season. Notably absent is Mitchell Marsh, despite his recent commendable form in white-ball cricket.

Selectors wrestle with the challenge of fielding a balanced team, especially in light of injury-related uncertainties involving key players like Pat Cummins. Steve Smith will lead the team in the first test in Perth, with the heavily debated opener slot still unresolved.