Zimbabwe Cricket's Troubling Legacy: Sean Williams' Drug Addiction

Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Sean Williams has publicly admitted to drug addiction, which he cites as the reason for his absence from certain matches. Zimbabwe Cricket has announced he will not return to the national team and praised him for seeking rehabilitation.

Updated: 05-11-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 09:41 IST
Sean Williams
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Sean Williams, once a celebrated captain of Zimbabwe's cricket team, will no longer don the national colors. His admission to battling drug addiction has been the catalyst for this decision, Zimbabwe Cricket reported.

The federation's investigation uncovered Williams' personal struggles after his abrupt withdrawal from a critical T20 World Cup qualifying tournament last September. Zimbabwe still prevailed, securing a spot in the upcoming World Cup.

Although details on the specific substance remain undisclosed, Zimbabwe Cricket highlighted Williams' history of disciplinary challenges. Despite these issues, the 39-year-old cricketer's 20-year career remains notable, with him making significant contributions on-field.

Latest News

