Zimbabwe Cricket's Troubling Legacy: Sean Williams' Drug Addiction

Sean Williams, once a celebrated captain of Zimbabwe's cricket team, will no longer don the national colors. His admission to battling drug addiction has been the catalyst for this decision, Zimbabwe Cricket reported.

The federation's investigation uncovered Williams' personal struggles after his abrupt withdrawal from a critical T20 World Cup qualifying tournament last September. Zimbabwe still prevailed, securing a spot in the upcoming World Cup.

Although details on the specific substance remain undisclosed, Zimbabwe Cricket highlighted Williams' history of disciplinary challenges. Despite these issues, the 39-year-old cricketer's 20-year career remains notable, with him making significant contributions on-field.