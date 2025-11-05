Australia's Ashes Strategy Sparks Debate: Experience vs. Future

Australia's selectors chairman, George Bailey, has defended the decision to retain the veteran core of the test side for the upcoming Ashes series. This follows criticism from former captain Steve Waugh, who expressed concerns about the team's ageing profile, implying it could jeopardize Australia's cricketing future.

Waugh suggested that Bailey had to make difficult calls to rejuvenate the team, criticizing his track record. He pointed out the age of Australia's seasoned bowlers and batsmen. In response, Bailey, addressing reporters on the Gold Coast, highlighted that the selection was made based on performance rather than age.

The announced 15-man Ashes squad features only one player under 30, Cameron Green. Bailey dismissed Waugh's comments as unfair, asking critics to specify who they would exclude, citing respected performers like Nathan Lyon and Mitch Starc. The selection includes uncapped Jake Weatherald and recalls Marnus Labuschagne, alongside veteran opener Usman Khawaja.

