Tamil Nadu Unveils Trophy for 2025 FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup

The prestigious trophy for the upcoming 2025 FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup was unveiled by Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin at a ceremony in Chennai on Wednesday. The event drew prominent officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, underscoring the importance of the tournament in the state.

This marks a historic occasion as the tournament expands to host 24 teams for the first time, taking place in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10, 2025. With India aiming for its third title win, they are set to open their campaign against Chile in Pool B.

Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, expressed gratitude toward the Tamil Nadu government, citing the state's supportive infrastructure and passion for hockey. Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India, emphasized the opportunity the event represents for young players, with the backing of the Tamil Nadu government and world-class facilities paving the way for a prominent tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)