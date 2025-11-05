Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Unveils Trophy for 2025 FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled the trophy for the 2025 FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup. The event in Chennai was attended by key officials and marked the first 24-team tournament. India, drawn in Pool B, aims for its third victory, starting with a match against Chile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:20 IST
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and other officials during trophy unveiling ceremony of Hockey Men's Junior WC (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
The prestigious trophy for the upcoming 2025 FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup was unveiled by Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin at a ceremony in Chennai on Wednesday. The event drew prominent officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, underscoring the importance of the tournament in the state.

This marks a historic occasion as the tournament expands to host 24 teams for the first time, taking place in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10, 2025. With India aiming for its third title win, they are set to open their campaign against Chile in Pool B.

Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, expressed gratitude toward the Tamil Nadu government, citing the state's supportive infrastructure and passion for hockey. Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India, emphasized the opportunity the event represents for young players, with the backing of the Tamil Nadu government and world-class facilities paving the way for a prominent tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

