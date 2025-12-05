RBI Rate Cut: A Boost for India's Auto Industry

The Reserve Bank of India's recent move to cut the interest rate by 25 basis points is expected to significantly benefit the automobile industry, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). This decision, combined with recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, will enhance affordability and accessibility for consumers.

Shailesh Chandra, President of SIAM, emphasized that the decision reinforces a supportive monetary environment that boosts consumer sentiment. Additionally, he highlighted that income-tax relief measures in the Union Budget 2025-26 and the landmark GST 2.0 reforms create strong enablers for further affordability and accessibility in the auto sector.

Despite concerns regarding the Indian rupee's depreciation, the RBI's strategic rate cut, now at 5.25 per cent, aims to further bolster economic growth, which reached a six-quarter high of 8.2 per cent in the current fiscal year's second quarter. This development is expected to make housing, auto, and commercial loans more affordable.

