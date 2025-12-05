Left Menu

RBI Rate Cut: A Boost for India's Auto Industry

The Reserve Bank of India's decision to reduce interest rates by 25 basis points, alongside recent GST reforms, is set to boost the automobile industry's growth by enhancing consumer affordability and accessibility. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) foresees significant benefits from these aligned monetary and fiscal measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:47 IST
The Reserve Bank of India's recent move to cut the interest rate by 25 basis points is expected to significantly benefit the automobile industry, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). This decision, combined with recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, will enhance affordability and accessibility for consumers.

Shailesh Chandra, President of SIAM, emphasized that the decision reinforces a supportive monetary environment that boosts consumer sentiment. Additionally, he highlighted that income-tax relief measures in the Union Budget 2025-26 and the landmark GST 2.0 reforms create strong enablers for further affordability and accessibility in the auto sector.

Despite concerns regarding the Indian rupee's depreciation, the RBI's strategic rate cut, now at 5.25 per cent, aims to further bolster economic growth, which reached a six-quarter high of 8.2 per cent in the current fiscal year's second quarter. This development is expected to make housing, auto, and commercial loans more affordable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

