Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: A Season of Unprecedented Drama and Thrills

Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) stands out as the most fiercely contested edition in its history, featuring narrow scorelines and dramatic comebacks that made every match a nail-biter until the last raid. The elevated tactical maturity and physical intensity showcased throughout the season rendered each game wildly unpredictable. Rising to the challenge, Dabang Delhi K.C. capped an impressive campaign by edging Puneri Paltan 31-28 in a gripping finale at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, securing their second PKL title. This triumph was especially memorable as they became the first team since U Mumba to claim the trophy on home turf, as per the PKL press release.

The competition for playoffs was fierce across the league under an expanded format. Noteworthy performances included Patna Pirates, who spectacularly leapfrogged from 12th to 7th position on the last day, and Bengaluru Bulls, who bounced back from early defeats to finish third. Telugu Titans also achieved a significant breakthrough by reaching the playoffs for the first time since Season 4. These historic firsts and new achievements cemented PKL 12's reputation as one of India's most exciting sports contests.

Throughout the season, 53 out of 117 matches were decided by margins of five points or fewer, with 14 unexpectedly going into tiebreakers or last-minute finishes, highlighting the league's competitiveness. Record-breaking performances were at the forefront, with over 20 instances of players scoring 20+ raid points in a single match. The dataset also reveals sensational comebacks, marked by more than 10 points in at least eight cases, including a significant 12-point turnaround by Patna Pirates against Dabang Delhi in Match 43. The season also witnessed the first-ever Golden Raid in PKL history during the clash between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan (Match 14).

With remarkable individual performances, Ayan Lohchab of Patna Pirates led all raiders with 316 raid points, becoming only the fifth player to achieve over 300 raid points in a single season. Rising star Devank quickly reached other milestones, including 500 career raid points in just 43 matches—the fastest to accomplish this feat. Manpreet Singh also made history as the first coach to secure 100 wins in the league.

Adding to the season's list of milestones, Fazel Atrachali, the inspirational captain for Dabang Delhi, surpassed 550 career tackle points and earned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) accolade. Contributing to the league's growing international appeal, Iranian Ali Samadi recorded the best foreign player performance in PKL history.

Dabang Delhi's success this season was driven by composure under pressure and strategic squad deployment. Despite injuries, the team consistently displayed depth and adaptability, highlighting their collective spirit and execution. Their captain Ashu Malik, reflecting on the victory, underscored the significance of team character and fan support in their triumph.

