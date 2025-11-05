Deciphering the Spin: Matthew Short on India's Mystery Bowler Ahead of T20 World Cup

Australian cricketer Matthew Short has admitted the difficulty in playing against Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy as plans intensify for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Despite the mystery bowler's challenges, Australia is keen on deciphering Chakravarthy before next year's tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

Varun Chakravarthy, reputed for his rapid deliveries, has claimed four wickets in the ongoing T20 series, which is currently tied 1-1. The next game is poised to take place, with players wary of the distinct conditions they will face in the subcontinent during the World Cup.

Short, a pivotal part of Australia's World Cup considerations, is optimistic about adapting to subcontinental challenges. He acknowledges the strength of India's squad, especially their lower batting order and bowling prowess. Determined to secure a place in the World Cup squad, Short remains open to shifting his batting order from the top to adapt to the team's needs and the pitch conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)