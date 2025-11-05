Left Menu

Deciphering the Spin: Matthew Short on India's Mystery Bowler Ahead of T20 World Cup

Australian cricketer Matthew Short highlights the challenge of facing Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy ahead of the T20 World Cup. As Australia prepares to finalize its squad, playing against world-class bowlers in varying conditions remains crucial. Short discusses the need to adapt batting positions for success in subcontinental conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goldcoast | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:58 IST
Deciphering the Spin: Matthew Short on India's Mystery Bowler Ahead of T20 World Cup
Matthew Short

Australian cricketer Matthew Short has admitted the difficulty in playing against Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy as plans intensify for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Despite the mystery bowler's challenges, Australia is keen on deciphering Chakravarthy before next year's tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

Varun Chakravarthy, reputed for his rapid deliveries, has claimed four wickets in the ongoing T20 series, which is currently tied 1-1. The next game is poised to take place, with players wary of the distinct conditions they will face in the subcontinent during the World Cup.

Short, a pivotal part of Australia's World Cup considerations, is optimistic about adapting to subcontinental challenges. He acknowledges the strength of India's squad, especially their lower batting order and bowling prowess. Determined to secure a place in the World Cup squad, Short remains open to shifting his batting order from the top to adapt to the team's needs and the pitch conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Island Attack: Locals and Tourists Injured in Oleron

Mysterious Island Attack: Locals and Tourists Injured in Oleron

 Global
2
Rory McIlroy Criticizes LIV Golf's 72-Hole Format Expansion

Rory McIlroy Criticizes LIV Golf's 72-Hole Format Expansion

 Global
3
Major Drug Bust: Rs 76 Lakh Worth of Hybrid Ganja Seized

Major Drug Bust: Rs 76 Lakh Worth of Hybrid Ganja Seized

 India
4
Decade-Long Fugitive Hunt Ends in Poonch: Two Arrested

Decade-Long Fugitive Hunt Ends in Poonch: Two Arrested

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025