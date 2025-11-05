Indian Collegiate Athletes Shine at Global Pickleball Debut

Indian collegiate athletes, representing the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), have made a significant impact on the global stage by delivering an outstanding performance at the inaugural International Collegiate Pickleball Championship held in Dallas, Texas. In this groundbreaking event, the Indian team demonstrated exceptional talent by securing a Silver in the Team event and multiple podium finishes in Women's and Men's Doubles. Notably, Vanshik Kapadia and Mayur Patil clinched a remarkable Gold in Men's Doubles, highlighting India's emergence as a strong contender in pickleball.

The championship saw the Indian contingent returning home with a commendable medal tally, including Silver in the Team Event, as well as podium finishes in Women's and Men's Doubles. The athletes also excelled in the Mixed Doubles division, winning Gold in the first category and Silver in the second. This varied success showcased India's depth and strategic pairing capabilities across formats, with the standout performance coming from Kapadia and Patil in Men's Doubles, further reinforcing their status among the event's top competitors.

Beyond their success on the podium, the athletes gained exclusive access to a private PPA Pro Player clinic and VIP passes to the MLP Cup, enhancing their international experience. The event, boasting over 400 athletes and a USD 16,000 prize pool, was streamed globally on PickleballTV, bolstering India's visibility in the sport. AIPA President Arvind Prabhoo hailed the achievement as a proud moment for Indian pickleball, emphasizing the dedication and talent of the athletes. The success in Dallas marks a major milestone for AIPA in its quest to nurture champions and elevate India's presence in the global pickleball community.

