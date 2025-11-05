Left Menu

The Yuvraj Singh Effect: Coaching the Next Gen Cricket Stars

Yuvraj Singh has transitioned from a cricket player struggling under scrutiny to a mentor understanding young cricketers' minds. As coach, Yuvraj shapes talents like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, stressing the importance of empathy and support. His approach contrasts with his father's strict methods, showcasing a different, understanding mentorship style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:54 IST
The Yuvraj Singh Effect: Coaching the Next Gen Cricket Stars
Yuvraj Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Yuvraj Singh, the former cricket star known for his ferocity on the field, has now turned his focus toward mentoring the younger generation of cricketers. Having struggled with insecurities during his own career, Yuvraj aims to understand and nurture up-and-coming talents like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Yuvraj's coaching style emphasizes empathy and understanding. He believes in putting himself in the young players' shoes rather than imposing instructions. This approach stands in contrast to the style of his father, Yograj Singh, known for discipline during Yuvraj's formative years.

By working closely with Abhishek and Shubman during times like the COVID-19 lockdown, Yuvraj has witnessed firsthand the fruits of a mentoring approach rooted in collaboration and support, seeing them make significant strides in international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decade-Long Fugitive Hunt Ends in Poonch: Two Arrested

Decade-Long Fugitive Hunt Ends in Poonch: Two Arrested

 India
2
Aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi: Central Philippines Struggles with Devastation

Aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi: Central Philippines Struggles with Devastatio...

 Global
3
Neurotoxic Threat: Cycad Plant's Hidden Dangers Unveiled

Neurotoxic Threat: Cycad Plant's Hidden Dangers Unveiled

 India
4
Political Tensions Flare as Defence Minister Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Anarchy

Political Tensions Flare as Defence Minister Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Anarchy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025