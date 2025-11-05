South Africa's Spin Strategy: Bavuma's Bold Plans Against India

South African captain Temba Bavuma does not anticipate an easier Test series against India despite the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He believes the South African team has a strong chance of claiming victory in India for the first time in 25 years due to its formidable spin attack.

The Bavuma-led squad aims to secure a historic series win, a feat last achieved by Hansie Cronje's team in the 1999-2000 season. The two-match series commences on November 14 in Kolkata.

Highlighting the strength of his spin resources, Bavuma is keen to exploit the Indian batters' discomfort against quality spin. He is confident that South Africa's bowling prowess will be a decisive factor and stresses the need for the batters to provide significant runs to support the bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)