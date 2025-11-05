Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Returns: India's Squad Announcement for South Africa Tests

Rishabh Pant returns to India's cricket team for a two-test series against South Africa following recovery from a foot fracture. The series will also see Akash Deep rejoining the squad. The matches are scheduled in Kolkata and Guwahati starting November 14, with India ranking third in the World Test Championship.

Updated: 05-11-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:37 IST
Rishabh Pant is set for a dramatic return to the Indian cricket squad for their two-test series against South Africa. The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the decision on Wednesday after Pant recovered from a foot fracture that kept him out of action against the West Indies.

Pant showcased his fitness by scoring 90 runs in a recent match against South Africa A, guiding India A to a victory. The series will begin in Kolkata on November 14, followed by a second test in Guwahati. Fast bowler Akash Deep also makes a comeback, post-injury.

Other key players, including captain Shubman Gill and pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, will join after the ongoing series in Australia. South Africa, ranked fourth in the World Test Championship, also have captain Temba Bavuma back, following his calf injury.

