Left Menu

Shubman Gill: Poised for Leadership as India's New ODI Captain

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh supports Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain, emphasizing his readiness for leadership challenges. Despite a difficult start, Gill aims to excel in upcoming matches. Harbhajan highlights Team India's strong lineup and Gill's potential to drive the team towards success in future games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:47 IST
Shubman Gill: Poised for Leadership as India's New ODI Captain
Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a move aimed at future leadership, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has endorsed Shubman Gill's appointment as the new ODI captain, stressing that the young opener is primed for greater challenges despite an early setback against Australia in his captaincy debut.

Gill prepares for his first home series against New Zealand after recovering from a neck injury sustained during the South Africa Tests. Despite a notable Test record, he's yet to make his mark in ODIs and T20Is since his return. Harbhajan remains optimistic about Gill's future contributions.

Harbhajan praises India's T20 World Cup squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, with key players like Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Kuldeep Yadav forming a formidable lineup. He expresses confidence in the team's ability to achieve back-to-back World Cup victories with Gill playing an integral role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vaccine Schedule Overhaul Sparks Controversy

US Vaccine Schedule Overhaul Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Delcy Rodriguez, who served as Maduro's vice president, is sworn in as interim president of Venezuela, reports AP.

Delcy Rodriguez, who served as Maduro's vice president, is sworn in as inter...

 Global
3
Delcy Rodriguez: Venezuela's Interim Leadership Amid Turmoil

Delcy Rodriguez: Venezuela's Interim Leadership Amid Turmoil

 Venezuela
4
U.S. Legal Battle: Pollack Set to Defend Maduro Against Drug Charges

U.S. Legal Battle: Pollack Set to Defend Maduro Against Drug Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026