Shubman Gill: Poised for Leadership as India's New ODI Captain

In a move aimed at future leadership, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has endorsed Shubman Gill's appointment as the new ODI captain, stressing that the young opener is primed for greater challenges despite an early setback against Australia in his captaincy debut.

Gill prepares for his first home series against New Zealand after recovering from a neck injury sustained during the South Africa Tests. Despite a notable Test record, he's yet to make his mark in ODIs and T20Is since his return. Harbhajan remains optimistic about Gill's future contributions.

Harbhajan praises India's T20 World Cup squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, with key players like Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Kuldeep Yadav forming a formidable lineup. He expresses confidence in the team's ability to achieve back-to-back World Cup victories with Gill playing an integral role.

