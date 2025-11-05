Left Menu

The High-Stakes Trial That Could Transform Greek Football

The highly-publicized trial of Olympiacos chairman Evangelos Marinakis and numerous soccer fans commenced on Wednesday, marking Greece's largest case of sports-related violence. Allegations include supporting a crime organization and causing explosions. Despite denials of any wrongdoing, the trial signals Greece's determination to address sports-related hooliganism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:04 IST
The High-Stakes Trial That Could Transform Greek Football
trial

The much-anticipated trial of Evangelos Marinakis, Olympiacos football club chairman, has started in Greece, marking a significant crackdown on sports-related violence by authorities. The case, involving 142 fans accused of operating a crime organization and inciting violence at sporting events, is the largest of its kind in the country.

Marinakis, a prominent shipping and media tycoon, and other board members are facing allegations of supporting the criminal group from 2019 to 2024, partly due to a 2023 statement. Despite their insistence on groundless charges, Marinakis was notably absent in court, represented instead by his legal counsel.

The trial will see over 210 individuals testifying, with estimates suggesting it could span more than a year. The proceedings underscore ongoing issues with hooliganism in Greek sports, exacerbated by a recent incident leading to a fatality, which has intensified the call for stringent measures against criminal groups in sports.

TRENDING

1
BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations with Strong Rebuttal

BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations with Strong Rebuttal

 India
2
Haryana Election Controversy: Allegations and Denials

Haryana Election Controversy: Allegations and Denials

 India
3
Arrest of Former Israeli Military Legal Chief Sparks Controversy

Arrest of Former Israeli Military Legal Chief Sparks Controversy

 Israel
4
Maharashtra Commission Criticizes Hospital's Lax Response to Harassment Complaint

Maharashtra Commission Criticizes Hospital's Lax Response to Harassment Comp...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025