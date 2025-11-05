The High-Stakes Trial That Could Transform Greek Football

The much-anticipated trial of Evangelos Marinakis, Olympiacos football club chairman, has started in Greece, marking a significant crackdown on sports-related violence by authorities. The case, involving 142 fans accused of operating a crime organization and inciting violence at sporting events, is the largest of its kind in the country.

Marinakis, a prominent shipping and media tycoon, and other board members are facing allegations of supporting the criminal group from 2019 to 2024, partly due to a 2023 statement. Despite their insistence on groundless charges, Marinakis was notably absent in court, represented instead by his legal counsel.

The trial will see over 210 individuals testifying, with estimates suggesting it could span more than a year. The proceedings underscore ongoing issues with hooliganism in Greek sports, exacerbated by a recent incident leading to a fatality, which has intensified the call for stringent measures against criminal groups in sports.