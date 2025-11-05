Left Menu

Glory at Eden Gardens: Richa Ghosh Honored with Gold-Plated Bat and Ball

The Cricket Association of Bengal will honor India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh with a gold-plated bat and ball for her performance in the Women's World Cup. Richa was pivotal in India's victory, scoring 235 runs at a strike rate of 133.52. Her journey from Siliguri to international stardom is celebrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:26 IST
Richa Ghosh
  • Country:
  • India

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will honor India's wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh with a specially crafted gold-plated bat and ball during a grand ceremony at Eden Gardens. This tribute comes as recognition for her stellar performance in the Women's World Cup, where she played a crucial role in securing India's historic victory.

Richa's impressive score of 235 runs from eight innings, with a strike rate of 133.52—the tournament's highest—cements her status as one of the top performers. Her extraordinary achievements have earned her accolades, and the signed memorabilia by Sourav Ganguly and Jhulan Goswami is a testament to her invaluable contribution to Indian cricket.

As the second wicketkeeper from Siliguri to represent India after Wriddhiman Saha, Richa's journey is celebrated as an inspiring story of discipline, dedication, and self-belief. CAB President Ganguly lauds her as an inspirational figure for young cricketers in Bengal and nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

