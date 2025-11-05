Left Menu

RCB Faces Dilemma in Player Retention Ahead of WPL 2026

With the Women's Premier League 2026 season approaching, Royal Challengers Bengaluru faces tough decisions on player retentions. Balancing international talents and local stars, including skipper Smriti Mandhana and rising star Richa Ghosh, the team strategizes for its future success amidst financial constraints and fierce competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:23 IST
RCB Faces Dilemma in Player Retention Ahead of WPL 2026
RCB team. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the anticipation builds for the next Women's Premier League (WPL) season, former Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy discusses Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) selection strategy. With the ability to retain up to five players, franchises face pressure to balance international expertise and national talent.

The dilemma intensifies as standout performances emerge. Smriti Mandhana, leading India to its first ICC Women's World Cup victory, remains an unparalleled choice. Meanwhile, Richa Ghosh and South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk have proved their mettle on the international stage, making them compelling contenders for retention.

Despite these challenges, RCB must also consider other key performers. Ellyse Perry, with a track record as a consistent match-winner, becomes indispensable. Local talents like Shreyanka Patil and emerging uncapped players add depth to RCB's strategic roster, planning for a successful WPL 2026 campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Weighs Nuclear Tests Amid US Speculations

Putin Weighs Nuclear Tests Amid US Speculations

 Russian Federation
2
Massive Fire Engulfs Four Factories in Indore: No Injuries Reported

Massive Fire Engulfs Four Factories in Indore: No Injuries Reported

 India
3
Rakshit Hargave Takes the Helm at Britannia Industries

Rakshit Hargave Takes the Helm at Britannia Industries

 India
4
The Battle for Pokrovsk: Strategic Implications in Eastern Ukraine

The Battle for Pokrovsk: Strategic Implications in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025