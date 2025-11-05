RCB Faces Dilemma in Player Retention Ahead of WPL 2026

As the anticipation builds for the next Women's Premier League (WPL) season, former Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy discusses Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) selection strategy. With the ability to retain up to five players, franchises face pressure to balance international expertise and national talent.

The dilemma intensifies as standout performances emerge. Smriti Mandhana, leading India to its first ICC Women's World Cup victory, remains an unparalleled choice. Meanwhile, Richa Ghosh and South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk have proved their mettle on the international stage, making them compelling contenders for retention.

Despite these challenges, RCB must also consider other key performers. Ellyse Perry, with a track record as a consistent match-winner, becomes indispensable. Local talents like Shreyanka Patil and emerging uncapped players add depth to RCB's strategic roster, planning for a successful WPL 2026 campaign.

