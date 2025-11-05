Darwish Rasooli to Lead Afghanistan in 2025 Rising Stars Asia Cup

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has unveiled the national squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, with seasoned captain Darwish Rasooli steering the team. The tournament, scheduled from November 14 to 23 in Doha, Qatar, aims to see Afghanistan defend their prestigious title.

The squad retains ten players from last year's triumph, including notable names like Sediqullah Atal, AM Ghazanfar, and Bilal Sami. Noteworthy is the inclusion of fast bowler Abdullah Ahmadzai, fresh from his T20I debut, expected to add bowling prowess.

Placed in Pool B, AfghanAbdalyan's campaign kicks off against Sri Lanka A on November 15, continuing with encounters against Bangladesh A and Hong Kong, China. ACB CEO Naseeb Khan expressed confidence in their performance, reflecting on last year's victory with optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)