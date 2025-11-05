Sao Paulo Grand Prix: High Stakes at Interlagos

The Interlagos circuit in Brazil is set to host the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, marking the penultimate Saturday sprint of the 2024 Formula One season. With the track's rich history dating back to 1973, key drivers such as Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have their eyes on setting new records.

The race is pivotal for the drivers' championship, with McLaren's Lando Norris narrowly leading his teammate Oscar Piastri. Meanwhile, Red Bull's Max Verstappen, despite being third, is making a strong comeback after closing the gap significantly since August.

In the constructors' championship, McLaren has already secured its 10th title, leaving Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull in a tight contest for the runner-up position. The Brazilian Grand Prix promises to be a thrilling showdown with potentially dramatic impacts on the standings.

