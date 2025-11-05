United Spirits Ltd Initiates Strategic Review for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ownership

United Spirits Ltd (USL), a subsidiary of the global beverage leader Diageo, announced a strategic review of its investment in Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL), the company behind the Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL team.

The strategic review, potentially pointing towards an eventual sale, will analyze the future of USL's wholly-owned subsidiary, RCSPL. This announcement was made in a regulatory filing by USL. The RCSPL currently oversees teams in the Men's and Women's Premier League cricket tournaments annually.

USL Managing Director & CEO Praveen Someshwar stated that the review is part of Diageo's broader strategy to optimize their portfolio in India, focusing on their core alcoholic beverage business. The process is expected to conclude by March 31, 2026, with potential acquisition interest hinted by figures like Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla.

