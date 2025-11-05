WPL 2026: Key Retentions and Releases Ahead of Mega Auction

As the anticipation for the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) mega auction builds, major franchises have disclosed their player retention lists. Prominent cricketers such as India's Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shafali Verma remain with their respective teams.

Notably, some top players have been released, including Indian star Deepti Sharma and international icons like Australia's Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning. This strategic move, as reported by ESPNcricinfo, reflects the evolving dynamics and strategies within the league.

Adhering to WPL's retention regulations, franchises can secure up to three capped Indian players, in addition to up to two uncapped Indian and overseas players. The league has also introduced the right-to-match (RTM) option, allowing teams greater flexibility in crafting their squads for the upcoming auction.

