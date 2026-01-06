Left Menu

Jemimah Rodrigues: The Future Captain of Indian Women's Cricket?

Jemimah Rodrigues, a star of India's Women's World Cup-winning team, expresses her passion for leadership and readiness to captain the national side. She is set to lead the Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League, drawing from experiences with veterans like Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning.

Jemimah Rodrigues, a prominent figure in India's Women's World Cup-winning cricket team, has expressed her enthusiasm for leadership roles. She is open to taking on the national team captaincy if the opportunity arises in the future. Rodrigues played a vital match-winning innings against Australia in the semifinals, contributing significantly to India's victory.

Currently, she is set to captain the Delhi Capitals in the forthcoming Women's Premier League, starting this Friday. The young Mumbai cricketer's leadership skills are poised for close observation as India's cricketing future unfolds. Speaking about her leadership approach, Rodrigues shared her preference for a calm yet slightly aggressive style on the field, emphasizing her adaptability and strategic thinking.

Rodrigues has gained invaluable insights from legends like Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur, both of whom have played pivotal roles in her development as a leader. As Delhi Capitals gear up for their opening match against Mumbai Indians, Rodrigues is hopeful for a season full of learning and growth, both personally and professionally.

