Diageo Set to Re-evaluate Stake in RCB Amid Business Revamp

Diageo, owner of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, reveals plans for a strategic review of its investment. This decision could lead to a potential sale as Diageo grapples with pressures in its core beverage business. The team recently celebrated winning both IPL and WPL titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:54 IST
IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Diageo, the parent company of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise, announced a strategic review of its investment in RCB. This signals a potential divestment as it reassesses its non-core assets amid pressures in its global beverage market operations.

In a filing with India's Securities and Exchange Board, Diageo indicated the review is set to be concluded by March 31 next year. RCB has been a critical asset for Diageo's subsidiary, United Spirits Ltd, yet its alignment with the core alcoholic beverage business has become non-essential, explained United Spirits CEO, Praveen Someshwar.

The timing of the review coincides with Diageo's struggle in its main business and follows mounting speculation about a sale post-IPL's recent victory celebrations. Despite the financial implications of a potential sale, the team is anticipated to continue its preparations for upcoming IPL and WPL seasons unabated.

