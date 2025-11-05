Diageo Set to Re-evaluate Stake in RCB Amid Business Revamp

Diageo, the parent company of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise, announced a strategic review of its investment in RCB. This signals a potential divestment as it reassesses its non-core assets amid pressures in its global beverage market operations.

In a filing with India's Securities and Exchange Board, Diageo indicated the review is set to be concluded by March 31 next year. RCB has been a critical asset for Diageo's subsidiary, United Spirits Ltd, yet its alignment with the core alcoholic beverage business has become non-essential, explained United Spirits CEO, Praveen Someshwar.

The timing of the review coincides with Diageo's struggle in its main business and follows mounting speculation about a sale post-IPL's recent victory celebrations. Despite the financial implications of a potential sale, the team is anticipated to continue its preparations for upcoming IPL and WPL seasons unabated.

(With inputs from agencies.)