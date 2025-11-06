India's Women Cricketers Shine as PM Modi Hosts World Cup Champions

In a brilliant display of talent and resilience, India's women cricketers shone brightly as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted them at Lok Kalyan Marg following their sensational Women's World Cup victory. Shafali Verma set the stage with a scintillating 87 runs off 78 balls and a notable bowling performance, earning her the 'Player of the Match' title. Her contribution, in place of the injured Pratika, was instrumental as India secured a dramatic win.

During the meeting, PM Modi praised the team's ability to bounce back after initial setbacks in the tournament, including facing criticism on social media. The Prime Minister engaged in a light-hearted exchange with captain Harmanpreet Kaur about her memorable catch in the finals, while Deepti Sharma shared her spiritual motivations that fuel her on-field achievements.

Celebrating further memorable feats, Jemimah Rodrigues' incredible 127* guided India to a record-breaking run chase. Fast bowler Kranti Gaud reflected on her journey, inspired by her family's financial challenges, while Harleen Kaur Deol humorously inquired about PM Modi's skincare routine. The event underscored the determination and camaraderie of the Indian women's cricket team.

(With inputs from agencies.)