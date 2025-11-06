West Indies and New Zealand Clash in T20 Thriller

In an exciting turn of events, the West Indies have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the second Twenty20 international match against New Zealand, taking place at Eden Park on Thursday.

Following a commanding performance in the first match of the series, where they triumphed by seven wickets, the West Indies are gearing up to maintain their lead. New Zealand, eager to bounce back, have made a strategic change by including spinner Ish Sodhi, replacing medium pace allrounder Jimmy Neesham.

The West Indies, staying confident, have chosen to keep their winning lineup unchanged. Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly expecting another nail-biting contest as New Zealand seeks to level the series against the formidable visiting team.

