Rubin Hermann Steps Up: South Africa's New Hope in ODI Series

Cricket South Africa has called up wicketkeeper-batter Rubin Hermann as a replacement for injured Dewald Brevis for the remaining ODI series against Pakistan. Hermann, who excelled in an unofficial Test against India A, has been a part of South Africa's T20I squad but will make his ODI debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:34 IST
Cricket South Africa has taken a decisive step in their ongoing ODI series against Pakistan by summoning Rubin Hermann as a replacement player. Hermann steps in for Dewald Brevis, who sustained a shoulder injury while fielding during the last T20I match in Lahore.

The 28-year-old Hermann has demonstrated his skill by scoring a half-century in a recent unofficial Test against India A, though he is yet to make his ODI debut. Having already played in six T20Is for South Africa, Hermann brings experience and a fresh strategy to the team.

This tour has been tough for the visiting South African side, with several key players absent, including captain Aiden Markram and pacer Kagiso Rabada. Meanwhile, Pakistan leads 1-0 in the three-match series, further intensifying the upcoming games in Faisalabad.

