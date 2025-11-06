Smriti Mandhana Shines: Nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month
Smriti Mandhana, the charismatic top-order batter from India, was nominated for the ICC Women's Player of the Month for her stellar performances that helped India secure their first Women's ODI World Cup Trophy. Her standout displays include an impressive century and crucial partnerships that led India to victory.
Charismatic top-order batter Smriti Mandhana has been nominated for the ICC Women's Player of the Month for October after her brilliant performances helped India clinch their maiden Women's ODI World Cup Trophy. Mandhana's nomination comes alongside South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt and dynamic Australian batter Ashleigh Gardner.
Mandhana spearheaded India's efforts at the start of the tournament, with significant contributions including an 80 against Australia and an 88 against England. Her defining moment came against New Zealand with a match-winning 109, forming a pivotal partnership with Pratika Rawal.
In the final versus South Africa, despite a strong 45 and a century partnership with Shafali Verma, Mandhana's efforts were instrumental in India's triumph. Meanwhile, Wolvaardt and Gardner both played key roles for their respective teams, showcasing impressive performances throughout the competition.
