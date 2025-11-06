Left Menu

Historic Triumph: Indian Women's Cricket Team Meets President After World Cup Victory

The Indian Women's Cricket team, victorious at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, visited President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Murmu praised their achievement and role-model status. The team, celebrated by PM Modi earlier, made history with a win against South Africa, marking a new era in Indian cricket.

In a moment of national pride, the Indian Women's Cricket team, fresh from their historic triumph at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, visited President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President, lauding the team's remarkable achievement, emphasized their status as new role models for the younger generation in India.

During the visit, President Murmu highlighted the team's diverse backgrounds, noting how they collectively represented the essence of India. She expressed her delight in celebrating their victory, which has brought people across the globe to join in India's joy. Her speech underscored the unifying power of sports, and her hope for continued success for the team.

The victory against South Africa was a moment of redemption for India, especially after the heartbreaks in the 2005 and 2017 finals. Shafali Sharma and Deepti Sharma's stellar performances set the stage for this monumental win. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the team, acknowledging their resilience and presenting a jersey in gratitude. India's name now stands proudly alongside major cricketing nations, as first-time winners on home soil.

