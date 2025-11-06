Left Menu

T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmedabad Hosts Final in Global Cricket Showdown

The BCCI has chosen five Indian cities as venues for the T20 World Cup 2024, with Ahmedabad hosting the final. Co-hosted by Sri Lanka, the tournament will see India defend their title. Neutral venues will host India-Pakistan games, maintaining current ICC agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai as the host cities for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The grand finale is set for Ahmedabad, echoing the ODI World Cup's recent success held in the same city.

Sri Lanka will co-host the games, providing neutral grounds for matches involving Pakistan due to existing arrangements with India. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to release the full tournament schedule shortly, with the series kicking off on February 7, 2024, and concluding on March 8, 2024.

India enters the tournament as the reigning champions, with the country's tier-one cities anticipated to attract significant crowds. The ongoing ICC agreement ensures that matches between India and Pakistan are held at neutral venues, a provision extending until 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

