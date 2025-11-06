T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmedabad Hosts Final in Global Cricket Showdown

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai as the host cities for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The grand finale is set for Ahmedabad, echoing the ODI World Cup's recent success held in the same city.

Sri Lanka will co-host the games, providing neutral grounds for matches involving Pakistan due to existing arrangements with India. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to release the full tournament schedule shortly, with the series kicking off on February 7, 2024, and concluding on March 8, 2024.

India enters the tournament as the reigning champions, with the country's tier-one cities anticipated to attract significant crowds. The ongoing ICC agreement ensures that matches between India and Pakistan are held at neutral venues, a provision extending until 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)