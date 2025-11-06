Gaganjeet Bhullar's Birdie Blitz at Moutai Singapore Open

Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar showcased remarkable skill at the Moutai Singapore Open by carding a sensational five-under 67 during the first round, leaving him tied for 10th as the day concluded.

Bhullar's game displayed resilience as he managed to collect seven shots, including four crucial birdies in his last six holes, and overcame two initial bogeys.

Korea's Jeunghun Wang surged to the forefront, recording an eight-under 64, positioning himself just ahead of formidable competitors from Thailand and Zimbabwe who closely trailed behind with impressive performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)