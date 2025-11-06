Gaganjeet Bhullar's Birdie Blitz at Moutai Singapore Open
Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar delivered an impressive performance at the Moutai Singapore Open, carding a five-under 67 with a streak of birdies. Despite starting with two bogeys, he finished strong to tie for 10th place in the unfinished first round. Korea's Jeunghun Wang led the day with an eight-under 64.
Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar showcased remarkable skill at the Moutai Singapore Open by carding a sensational five-under 67 during the first round, leaving him tied for 10th as the day concluded.
Bhullar's game displayed resilience as he managed to collect seven shots, including four crucial birdies in his last six holes, and overcame two initial bogeys.
Korea's Jeunghun Wang surged to the forefront, recording an eight-under 64, positioning himself just ahead of formidable competitors from Thailand and Zimbabwe who closely trailed behind with impressive performances.
