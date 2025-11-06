New Dawn for Indian Football: Inclusion of Overseas Talent
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) includes overseas-based players Ryan Williams and Abneet Bharti for the national camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh. This strategic move emphasizes the federation's inclusive approach, aiming to strengthen the Indian football team with diverse talent.
Marking a milestone for Indian football, the AIFF has recruited overseas-based players Ryan Williams and Abneet Bharti for the national camp, introducing them ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh in Dhaka.
This initiative underscores the federation's evolving strategy, paving the way for Indian-origin players and those renouncing foreign citizenship to represent India.
The AIFF's latest move, bolstered with government support, promises a new era for Indian football, as they seek talent globally to fortify the national team.
