French Duo Triumph in Thrilling Transatlantic Race

French sailors Tom Laperche and Franck Cammas emerged victorious in the ULTIM division of the Transat CAFÉ L'OR Le Havre Normandie 2025, mastering the Atlantic in a grueling race. Their triumph was confirmed at 22:13:58 local time on Wednesday, as they crossed the finish line in Fort-de-France Bay, aboard their vessel, SVR-Lazartigue. Their winning time was 10 days, 13 hours, 3 minutes and 58 seconds, a testament to their remarkable skill and resilience.

In a fierce competition, Laperche and Cammas held off a closing challenge from fellow French competitors Thomas Coville and Benjamin Schwartz on Sodebo, who arrived just over four hours later. The race was a true test of endurance, taking competitors on a 6,670-nautical mile journey from Le Havre to Martinique, with notable passages like the Saint Peter and Saint Paul islets in the South Atlantic.

The biennial Transat CAFÉ L'OR is renowned for attracting top-tier offshore sailors across four competitive divisions. Leading the fleet are the ULTIMs, with high-speed multihulls, and the prominent IMOCA fleet, followed by the Ocean Fifty class and Class40s. As the ULTIMs finished first, eyes are now on the IMOCAs, where French pair Jeremie Beyou and Morgan Lagraviere currently lead, showcasing the cutting-edge of modern ocean racing.

