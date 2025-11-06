Pegula Powers to Semi-Finals at WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula decisively secured her spot in the semi-finals of the prestigious WTA Finals, defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 in their final group stage match at Riyadh's King Saud University Sports Arena.

With this victory, Pegula holds a strong position as she prepares for upcoming matches. Aryna Sabalenka will face Coco Gauff to decide which two players advance from the Steffi Graf group, with game percentages potentially playing a crucial role if Gauff wins in three sets.

In other developments, Elena Rybakina and Amanda Anisimova have also clinched semi-final spots from the Serena Williams group, eagerly pursuing their maiden title. Pegula's recent triumph was bolstered by her aggressive play and strong serving, offering her Italian opponent no respite.

