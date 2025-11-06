Left Menu

Pegula Powers to Semi-Finals at WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula secured her place in the semi-finals of the WTA Finals with a decisive win against Jasmine Paolini. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff will face Aryna Sabalenka to determine the final semi-finalist from their group. Pegula is already preparing for the next challenges in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:29 IST
Jessica Pegula
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Jessica Pegula decisively secured her spot in the semi-finals of the prestigious WTA Finals, defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 in their final group stage match at Riyadh's King Saud University Sports Arena.

With this victory, Pegula holds a strong position as she prepares for upcoming matches. Aryna Sabalenka will face Coco Gauff to decide which two players advance from the Steffi Graf group, with game percentages potentially playing a crucial role if Gauff wins in three sets.

In other developments, Elena Rybakina and Amanda Anisimova have also clinched semi-final spots from the Serena Williams group, eagerly pursuing their maiden title. Pegula's recent triumph was bolstered by her aggressive play and strong serving, offering her Italian opponent no respite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

