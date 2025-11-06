Left Menu

Quinton de Kock's Heroic Return Lights Up Faisalabad

Quinton de Kock led South Africa to a commanding eight-wicket win over Pakistan with an unbeaten 123 in the second ODI. Reversing his retirement, de Kock delivered a stellar performance, supported by Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Tony de Zorzi, setting up a series-decider on Saturday in Faisalabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:31 IST
Quinton de Kock made a triumphant return to international cricket, scoring a match-winning 123 runs not out as South Africa defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in their second ODI in Faisalabad.

De Kock, who had previously decided to retire, played a crucial role alongside teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Tony de Zorzi, to secure the win and level the series at 1-1.

Despite Pakistan's solid middle-order contributions and a competitive total, South Africa's chase was guided expertly by de Kock's innings and solid bowling performances by Nandre Burger and Nqaba Peter.

