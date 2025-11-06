Quinton de Kock's Heroic Return Lights Up Faisalabad
Quinton de Kock led South Africa to a commanding eight-wicket win over Pakistan with an unbeaten 123 in the second ODI. Reversing his retirement, de Kock delivered a stellar performance, supported by Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Tony de Zorzi, setting up a series-decider on Saturday in Faisalabad.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:31 IST
Quinton de Kock made a triumphant return to international cricket, scoring a match-winning 123 runs not out as South Africa defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in their second ODI in Faisalabad.
De Kock, who had previously decided to retire, played a crucial role alongside teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Tony de Zorzi, to secure the win and level the series at 1-1.
Despite Pakistan's solid middle-order contributions and a competitive total, South Africa's chase was guided expertly by de Kock's innings and solid bowling performances by Nandre Burger and Nqaba Peter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hong Kong Sixes 2025: A Thrilling Cricket Spectacle Set to Begin
Tragedy Strikes: Fire at Tuzla Retirement Home Claims 12 Lives
Historic Triumph: Indian Women's Cricket Team Meets President After World Cup Victory
India's Triumph: A New Era for Women's Cricket
Indian Women's Cricket Team Clinches Maiden ICC World Cup