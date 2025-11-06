Sabalenka Surges to WTA Finals Semis, Ousting Gauff
Aryna Sabalenka staged an impressive comeback against Coco Gauff, winning 7-6(5) 6-2 to secure a semi-final berth at the WTA Finals. Overcoming a sluggish beginning, she topped the Steffi Graf Group and will face Amanda Anisimova. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula also advanced by defeating Jasmine Paolini.
Aryna Sabalenka delivered a stellar performance at the WTA Finals, coming from behind to defeat Coco Gauff 7-6(5) 6-2, ensuring her place in the semi-finals.
Sabalenka's resurgence saw her top the Steffi Graf Group, setting up an enticing clash with Amanda Anisimova. 'It's always a tough match against her,' Sabalenka noted.
Elsewhere, Jessica Pegula secured her semi-final spot by overcoming Jasmine Paolini 6-2 6-3. Pegula anticipates a tough challenge ahead, underscoring the competitive spirit at the season-ending tournament.
