Sabalenka Outshines Gauff to Secure Semifinal Spot at WTA Finals
Aryna Sabalenka defeated Coco Gauff 7-6 (5), 6-2, securing her place in the WTA Finals semifinals. This victory knocked Gauff out of the tournament while advancing Jessica Pegula alongside Sabalenka. Sabalenka will face Amanda Anisimova next, in a rematch of the U.S. Open final.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 07-11-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 09:54 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
In a commanding display at the WTA Finals, Aryna Sabalenka trumped Coco Gauff 7-6 (5), 6-2, in a decisive match that pushed the American out of the tournament.
This victory assured Sabalenka a spot in the semifinals, sharing the honor with Jessica Pegula, who earlier secured a win against Jasmine Paolini, setting up an exciting next stage.
Sabalenka, who will face Amanda Anisimova, exhibited resilience as she fought back from Gauff's early lead, showcasing remarkable skill and mental strength to seal her win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sabalenka
- WTA Finals
- Gauff
- tennis
- semifinals
- Pegula
- Anisimova
- Rybakina
- competition
- championship
Advertisement