Mumbai City FC's Dramatic Late Win Highlights AIFF Super Cup Tensions

Mumbai City FC secured a 1-0 victory against Kerala Blasters FC thanks to a late own goal, propelling them into the AIFF Super Cup semi-finals. The Blasters' downfall came from an 88th-minute error and a red card, while Sporting Club Delhi secured their first-ever point with a dramatic comeback against Rajasthan United FC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:54 IST
Mumbai City players celebrating after scoring the goal in the match. (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Mumbai City FC emerged victorious over Kerala Blasters FC with a narrow 1-0 win, booking their place in the semi-finals of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26. The match's decisive moment came in the 88th minute when an own goal by Freddy Lallawmawma led to the Blasters' elimination from the competition.

The clash was fraught with tension from the start, as both teams entered the field with equal points, making a win crucial for Mumbai's advancement. Kerala Blasters required only a draw to move forward. Early opportunities and a red card for Sandeep Singh placed immense pressure on the Blasters, who fought hard but ultimately succumbed to a mishap late in the game.

Meanwhile, in a separate fixture, Sporting Club Delhi managed to earn their first-ever point with a late equalizer against Rajasthan United FC. Despite falling two goals behind in the first half, Delhi's comeback in the second half ended Rajasthan United's semi-final aspirations, as they finished third in Group D.

