Claressa Shields' $8 Million Milestone: A Game Changer for Women's Boxing

Claressa Shields, the reigning queen of the boxing ring, has signed a trailblazing $8 million multi-year contract with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records, her promoters announced in New York on Thursday. Dubbed the 'richest contract in women's boxing' by Dmitriy Salita, this deal underscores the growing recognition and financial investment in female athletes.

Shields boasts an unblemished record across 17 professional bouts and made history as the first undisputed women's heavyweight champion. The agreement offers a minimum guarantee of $8 million spanning several fights, demonstrating a significant leap forward in pay equity, as men typically receive sizeable bonuses immediately after their Olympic victories.

Shields expressed excitement over potentially facing fellow American, Mikaela Mayer in 2025 or 2026. Such a matchup promises to bring high-stakes drama and attention to women's boxing, aligning with Shields' aim to have her skills matched against the best in the sport.

