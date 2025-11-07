Intense Battle on the Greens: The Thrilling LPGA Toto Japan Classic
Japanese golfer Nasa Hataoka and South Korean Shin Ji-yai lead the LPGA's Toto Japan Classic, both at 11-under 133. Miyu Yamashita trails by one shot. Close contenders include Sayaka Takahashi, Ai Suzuki, and Shuri Sakuma. Defending champion Rio Takeda lags nine shots behind.
- Country:
- Japan
Nasa Hataoka of Japan and Shin Ji-yai of South Korea emerged as top contenders after the second round of the LPGA's Toto Japan Classic. Their impressive performances led them to a tie for first place, both achieving 11-under 133.
Trailing closely is Japan's Miyu Yamashita, who stands just one stroke behind after carding a 69 at the Seta Golf Club. The competition remains fierce with three more Japanese golfers, Sayaka Takahashi, Ai Suzuki, and Shuri Sakuma, just two strokes off the lead.
Reigning champion Rio Takeda finds herself nine shots back following her second-round 69. Meanwhile, Australia's Minjee Lee, a notable figure in the tournament, shot a 1-over 73, placing her eight shots behind the leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi America: Groundbreaking Golf Deal Unites Saudi Arabia & LPGA in Vegas
Indian Golfers Gear Up for Aramco China Championship
Japanese Golfers Dominate Day One of LPGA Toto Japan Classic
Miguel Tabuena's Meteoric Rise: From Local Triumph to LIV Golf League Contender
Rory McIlroy Criticizes LIV Golf's 72-Hole Format Expansion