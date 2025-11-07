Left Menu

Intense Battle on the Greens: The Thrilling LPGA Toto Japan Classic

Japanese golfer Nasa Hataoka and South Korean Shin Ji-yai lead the LPGA's Toto Japan Classic, both at 11-under 133. Miyu Yamashita trails by one shot. Close contenders include Sayaka Takahashi, Ai Suzuki, and Shuri Sakuma. Defending champion Rio Takeda lags nine shots behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Otsu | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:30 IST
Intense Battle on the Greens: The Thrilling LPGA Toto Japan Classic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Nasa Hataoka of Japan and Shin Ji-yai of South Korea emerged as top contenders after the second round of the LPGA's Toto Japan Classic. Their impressive performances led them to a tie for first place, both achieving 11-under 133.

Trailing closely is Japan's Miyu Yamashita, who stands just one stroke behind after carding a 69 at the Seta Golf Club. The competition remains fierce with three more Japanese golfers, Sayaka Takahashi, Ai Suzuki, and Shuri Sakuma, just two strokes off the lead.

Reigning champion Rio Takeda finds herself nine shots back following her second-round 69. Meanwhile, Australia's Minjee Lee, a notable figure in the tournament, shot a 1-over 73, placing her eight shots behind the leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosion Rocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

Explosion Rocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

 Global
2
GST Rate Rejig Spurs Economic Growth and Investment in India

GST Rate Rejig Spurs Economic Growth and Investment in India

 India
3
Wales Rugby Team Embarks on a New Era with Coach Steve Tandy

Wales Rugby Team Embarks on a New Era with Coach Steve Tandy

 Global
4
Road Rage Incident Erupts After Concert in Dwarka

Road Rage Incident Erupts After Concert in Dwarka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025