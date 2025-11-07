Intense Battle on the Greens: The Thrilling LPGA Toto Japan Classic

Nasa Hataoka of Japan and Shin Ji-yai of South Korea emerged as top contenders after the second round of the LPGA's Toto Japan Classic. Their impressive performances led them to a tie for first place, both achieving 11-under 133.

Trailing closely is Japan's Miyu Yamashita, who stands just one stroke behind after carding a 69 at the Seta Golf Club. The competition remains fierce with three more Japanese golfers, Sayaka Takahashi, Ai Suzuki, and Shuri Sakuma, just two strokes off the lead.

Reigning champion Rio Takeda finds herself nine shots back following her second-round 69. Meanwhile, Australia's Minjee Lee, a notable figure in the tournament, shot a 1-over 73, placing her eight shots behind the leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)