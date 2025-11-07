Left Menu

India's Women's Cricket Triumph: A Historic Moment Celebrated with Leaders

After clinching the ICC Women's World Cup, India's victorious cricket team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded their resilience amid challenges. Players reflected on pivotal moments, family support, and the joy of a long-awaited achievement that positions India among the global cricket elite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:33 IST
Team India all-rounder Amanjot Kaur (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's victorious Women's Cricket Team, having secured their first ICC Women's World Cup, was honored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The meeting highlighted Modi's admiration for their remarkable resilience, especially after a challenging start to the tournament. Modi humorously referenced crucial catches that turned the tide of their campaign.

Reflecting on the momentous win over South Africa by 52 runs, key players like Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma shared insights. Sharma, the Player of the Tournament, and Kaur conveyed their excitement about achieving what had eluded the team in 2005 and 2017. Their performances, alongside Shafali Verma's, have etched a new chapter in cricket history.

Celebrations extended beyond the national capital; returning hometown heroes like Amanjot Kaur and Harleen Deol received warm welcomes. Deol credited her family's unwavering support as a cornerstone of her success. Meanwhile, player Shree Charani shared her thrill of meeting Andhra Pradesh's CM, emphasizing the national pride their victory has ignited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

