Triumphant India: A Historic Victory at ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrated India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 victory, praising the team for making history by 'bringing the World Cup home.' Key players from Maharashtra, including Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, played pivotal roles. The win is seen as a monumental boost for women's cricket in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:07 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed India's triumphant win at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, a feat he described as a 'historic moment' for the nation. Praising the women's team for 'bringing the World Cup home,' Fadnavis interacted with key players from Maharashtra such as Smriti Mandhana, Jemima Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav.

During a celebratory interaction, Fadnavis commended the team for rewriting history, stating, 'This is a joyous day. The women's team won the World Cup. Once dominated by a few nations, the stage has now been reclaimed. You have scripted history.' India's persistent dream of winning the ICC Women's World Cup materialized after a gripping victory over South Africa, with standout performances from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma.

Expressing immense pride, Fadnavis emphasized the honor this victory brings to India and Maharashtra, with several players and the coach, Amol Muzumdar, hailing from the state. The government rewarded the players and the coach for their international success, highlighting a significant step forward for women's cricket in India. Jemimah Rodrigues expressed hope for the sport's future, envisioning fathers supporting their daughters in cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

