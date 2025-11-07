Left Menu

Mumbai Takes a Leap Forward for Women's Cricket with New Academy Proposal

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has proposed the establishment of a Residential Women's Cricket Academy in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The academy aims to centralize training and accommodation for women cricketers, reducing travel hardships and enhancing their development. MCA president Ajinkya Naik has formally requested land from the Maharashtra government.

The Mumbai Cricket Association has made a significant proposal to the Maharashtra government to set up a Residential Women's Cricket Academy in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This initiative aims to provide a centralized training, accommodation, and development center for women cricketers, enhancing their opportunities and minimizing logistical challenges.

Ajinkya Naik, president of MCA, addressed this proposal in a formal letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The move follows India's remarkable success in the Women's ODI World Cup, signaling a commitment to support and further develop women's cricket.

The proposed academy would offer state-of-the-art facilities, including turf grounds, indoor practice areas, and comprehensive support structures. It addresses current issues where women players endure long commutes for practice, by providing a central hub that allows them to focus on honing their skills and achieving excellence in their sport.

