Mumbai Takes a Leap Forward for Women's Cricket with New Academy Proposal

The Mumbai Cricket Association has made a significant proposal to the Maharashtra government to set up a Residential Women's Cricket Academy in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This initiative aims to provide a centralized training, accommodation, and development center for women cricketers, enhancing their opportunities and minimizing logistical challenges.

Ajinkya Naik, president of MCA, addressed this proposal in a formal letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The move follows India's remarkable success in the Women's ODI World Cup, signaling a commitment to support and further develop women's cricket.

The proposed academy would offer state-of-the-art facilities, including turf grounds, indoor practice areas, and comprehensive support structures. It addresses current issues where women players endure long commutes for practice, by providing a central hub that allows them to focus on honing their skills and achieving excellence in their sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)