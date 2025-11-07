Left Menu

Barcelona's Camp Nou Facelift: A New Era in Football

More than 20,000 fans witnessed the first practice at Barcelona's upgraded Camp Nou after over two years of renovations. Despite some incomplete work, excitement was high. Originally slated for completion by November 2024, the stadium's reopening has been delayed, affecting the team's home game venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:07 IST
  • Spain

With over 20,000 fervent supporters congregating at the newly modernized Camp Nou on Friday, there was an air of excitement as the Barcelona team took to the field for a practice session, marking the first time in over two years since the refurbishment began.

Despite the high spirits, the renovation is far from complete. From the stands, fans saw unfinished upper tiers and towering cranes, underlining the work still required to finish the upgrade.

The club initially aimed for a November 2024 reopening to coincide with its 125th anniversary, but continued delays have seen them play at alternative venues, including the Olympic Stadium, pressing on with the hope of soon returning to their iconic home ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

