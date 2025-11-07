A Century of Glory: Indian Hockey Celebrates 100 Years

The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium became a hub of festivity on Friday as Indian hockey celebrated 100 years of triumphs. Legendary players and government officials, including Olympic gold medallists Gurbux Singh and Aslam Sher Khan, graced the event. The occasion was marked by a celebratory match and the unveiling of a commemorative book.

Hockey India honoured notable players for their contributions, acknowledging their legacy in the sport's history. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised the country's hockey journey, highlighting its deep integration with India's pride and achievements on the global stage. The friendly match saw the Sports Minister's XI win with a 3-1 score.

Adding to the celebrations was a special photo exhibition, showcasing rare photos and memorabilia of Indian hockey's illustrious past. Additionally, a nationwide hockey festival was held across 500 districts, engaging over 36,000 players and turning the centenary into a nationwide celebration of sporting spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)